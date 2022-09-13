ñol

Oramed Oral Insulin Shows Evidence For NASH Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 11:59 AM | 1 min read
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc ORMP announced Phase 2 results from its trial of its oral insulin candidate (ORMD-0801) to reduce liver fat content in Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). 

The 12-week trial enrolled 32 patients (with 30 patients completed). It demonstrated that ORMD-0801 was safe and well tolerated at 8 mg twice daily dosing, meeting the primary endpoint of no difference in adverse events for ORMD-0801 compared to placebo.

The trial also evaluated the effectiveness of ORMD-0801 in reducing liver fat content over the 12-week treatment period by observing several independent measures. 

All the measurements showed a consistent clinically meaningful trend in favor of ORMD-0801.

The company awaits the top-line data from the Phase 3 trial of oral insulin for T2D, expected in January 2023.

Price Action: ORMP shares are up 1.49% at $8.87 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral