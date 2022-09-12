ñol

BioMarin Says One Participant Diagnosed With Leukemia In Late-Stage Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 12:50 PM | 1 min read
  • In an SEC filingBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN said that, in August, a participant in its valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270) phase 3 study was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). 
  • Based on BioMarin's assessment of the case to date, including initial genetic testing of the leukemic cells, BioMarin believes at this time that this cancer is unrelated to BMN 270.
  • In August, the hemophilia A gene therapy received conditional European approval.
  • The overall rate of all cancers observed in all BMN 270 trial patients (2 in approximately 400 patient-years of observation) appears consistent with expected cancer rates in persons with Hemophilia.
  • Related: BioMarin Lifts Annual Guidance On Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings.
  • BioMarin said it started a comprehensive assessment of the case. 
  • Genomic analyses are underway, and BioMarin expects to confirm the absence of BMN 270 vector integration events contributing to leukemic growth.
  • BioMarin submitted an IND safety report to the FDA consistent with the company's commitments to regulatory authorities.
  • No authority has requested a hold on any trial at this time. 
  • The company says it remains on track to resubmit the marketing application for BMN 270 to the FDA by the end of this month.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares are down 3.15% at $90.00 on the last check Monday.

