AnaptysBio Inc ANAB , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immunology therapeutics, has sold its royalty interest on future global net sales of Zejula (Niraparib) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $45 million.

GSK Plc's GSK Zejula is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

Zejula is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. AnaptysBio has received a $35 million upfront payment for selling its 1% royalty on global net sales of Zejula, which, due to reductions relating to third-party royalties, is paid at an effective rate of 0.5%.

The company is also eligible to receive a further $10 million from DRI upon FDA approval of Zejula for endometrial cancer.

The drug is currently in a fully-enrolled ongoing Phase 3 study, to the extent that such approval occurs on or before December 31, 2025.

Earlier this month, AnaptysBio faced a setback when the HARP Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa did not demonstrate efficacy over placebo.

Price Action: ANAB shares are up 0.58% at $25.83 on the last check Monday.

