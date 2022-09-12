by

AbbVie Inc ABBV announced new, long-term data analyses of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2, Phase 3 trials of Skyrizi (risankizumab) in active psoriatic arthritis.

announced new, long-term data analyses of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2, Phase 3 trials of Skyrizi (risankizumab) in active psoriatic arthritis. Results showed that at week 100 of the open-label extension period, patients receiving SKYRIZI reported improvement in skin and joint symptoms, with more than half of patients in KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 achieving a 90% reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90).

Additionally, the data demonstrated no new observed safety signals through 100 weeks.

At week 100, pooled results showed that 76% and 57% of patients, respectively, initially treated with Skyrizi, achieved resolution of dactylitis and enthesitis.

Skyriszi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.85% at $142.62 on the last check Monday.

