AbbVie Psoriatic Arthritis Drug Shows Long-term Effect On Skin, Joint Symptoms

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 11:08 AM | 1 min read
AbbVie Psoriatic Arthritis Drug Shows Long-term Effect On Skin, Joint Symptoms
  • AbbVie Inc ABBV announced new, long-term data analyses of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2, Phase 3 trials of Skyrizi (risankizumab) in active psoriatic arthritis. 
  • Results showed that at week 100 of the open-label extension period, patients receiving SKYRIZI reported improvement in skin and joint symptoms, with more than half of patients in KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 achieving a 90% reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90). 
  • Additionally, the data demonstrated no new observed safety signals through 100 weeks.
  • At week 100, pooled results showed that 76% and 57% of patients, respectively, initially treated with Skyrizi, achieved resolution of dactylitis and enthesitis.
  • Skyriszi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.85% at $142.62 on the last check Monday.

