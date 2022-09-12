ñol

Clovis Oncology's Flagship Ovarian Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival As First-Line Maintenance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Clovis Oncology's Flagship Ovarian Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival As First-Line Maintenance
  • Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer.
  • The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups. 
  • Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit regardless of surgical outcome, whether there was complete resection (R0) during cytoreductive surgery or not.
  • Among HRD-positive patients:
    • Patients who demonstrated a partial response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=33), median PFS of 14.8 months; placebo (n=9), median PFS of 9.1 months.
    • Patients who demonstrated a complete response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=38), median PFS of 25.8 months; placebo (n=4), median PFS not yet reached.
  • Among the ITT population: 
    • Patients who demonstrated a partial response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=76), median PFS of 12.2 months; placebo (n=22), median PFS of 6.4 months.
    • Patients who demonstrated a complete response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=73), median PFS of 15.6 months; placebo (n=11), median PFS of 6.4 months.
  • Safety was similar between the subgroups analyzed.
  • Price Action: CLVS shares are up 13% at $1.30 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

