- Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer.
- The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups.
- Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit regardless of surgical outcome, whether there was complete resection (R0) during cytoreductive surgery or not.
- Among HRD-positive patients:
- Patients who demonstrated a partial response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=33), median PFS of 14.8 months; placebo (n=9), median PFS of 9.1 months.
- Patients who demonstrated a complete response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=38), median PFS of 25.8 months; placebo (n=4), median PFS not yet reached.
- Among the ITT population:
- Patients who demonstrated a partial response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=76), median PFS of 12.2 months; placebo (n=22), median PFS of 6.4 months.
- Patients who demonstrated a complete response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=73), median PFS of 15.6 months; placebo (n=11), median PFS of 6.4 months.
- Safety was similar between the subgroups analyzed.
- Price Action: CLVS shares are up 13% at $1.30 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
