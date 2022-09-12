by

announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer. The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups.

Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit regardless of surgical outcome, whether there was complete resection (R0) during cytoreductive surgery or not.

Among HRD-positive patients: Patients who demonstrated a partial response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=33), median PFS of 14.8 months; placebo (n=9), median PFS of 9.1 months. Patients who demonstrated a complete response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=38), median PFS of 25.8 months; placebo (n=4), median PFS not yet reached.

Among the ITT population: Patients who demonstrated a partial response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=76), median PFS of 12.2 months; placebo (n=22), median PFS of 6.4 months. Patients who demonstrated a complete response to first-line chemotherapy; Rubraca (n=73), median PFS of 15.6 months; placebo (n=11), median PFS of 6.4 months.

Safety was similar between the subgroups analyzed.

Price Action: CLVS shares are up 13% at $1.30 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

