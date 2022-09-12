- Merck & Co Inc MRK and Eisai Co Ltd ESALY presented final analysis results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 of Keytruda plus Lenvima versus Lenvima as a first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).
- In the final analysis of the trial, there was a trend toward improvement for one of the study's dual primary endpoints, overall survival (OS); however, the results did not meet statistical significance.
- Related: Merck's Two Keytruda Combo Cancer Trials Miss Primary Goal.
- The median OS was 21.2 months for Keytruda plus Lenvima and 19.0 months for Lenvima monotherapy.
- Additionally, Keytruda plus Lenvima resulted in a trend toward improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus Lenvima monotherapy; however, the results did not meet the pre-specified threshold at the first interim analysis for statistical significance.
- Price Action: MRK shares closed lower by 0.09% at $87.34 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.