Merck & Co Inc MRK and Eisai Co Ltd ESALY presented final analysis results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 of Keytruda plus Lenvima versus Lenvima as a first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

Merck's Two Keytruda Combo Cancer Trials Miss Primary Goal. The median OS was 21.2 months for Keytruda plus Lenvima and 19.0 months for Lenvima monotherapy.

Additionally, Keytruda plus Lenvima resulted in a trend toward improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus Lenvima monotherapy; however, the results did not meet the pre-specified threshold at the first interim analysis for statistical significance.

Price Action: MRK shares closed lower by 0.09% at $87.34 on Friday.

