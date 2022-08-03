Merck's Two Keytruda Combo Cancer Trials Miss Primary Goal

by

Phase 3 KEYNOTE-921 trial of Keytruda combined with chemotherapy (docetaxel) did not meet its dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The study showed modest trends toward improving both OS and rPFS for patients who received Keytruda + chemo combo than chemotherapy alone; however, these results did not meet statistical significance.

Phase 3 LEAP-002 trial of Keytruda plus Lenvima did not meet its dual primary endpoints of OS and progression-free survival (PFS) in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). The median OS of the Lenvima monotherapy arm was longer than that observed in previously reported clinical trials evaluating Lenvima monotherapy in uHCC.

The safety profile of Keytruda was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies.

Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.43% at $87.99 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

