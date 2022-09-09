by

AstraZeneca plc AZN and Merck & Co Inc MRK announced long-term follow-up results from the Phase 3 PAOLA-1 and SOLO-1 trials in first-line advanced ovarian cancer evaluating Lynparza (Olaparib) as a combination and monotherapy.

The Phase 3 PAOLA-1 trial evaluated Lynparza combined with bevacizumab as first-line maintenance therapy.

Final overall survival (OS) in Lynparza plus bevacizumab was 56.5 months versus 51.6 months with bevacizumab alone in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients.

These OS results were not statistically significant.

Lynparza plus bevacizumab also improved median progression-free survival (PFS) to nearly four years (46.8 months) versus 17.6 months with bevacizumab plus placebo.

The Phase 3 SOLO-1 trial evaluated Lynparza as monotherapy.

In the trial, Lynparza demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in OS versus placebo in patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, reducing the risk of death by 45% versus placebo (not statistically significant).

Median OS was not reached with Lynparza versus 75.2 months with placebo. At the seven-year descriptive OS analysis, 67% of Lynparza patients were alive versus 47% of placebo patients.

