- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc ATNM with an Overweight rating and a price target of $20, almost an upside of 145%.
- Actinium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is currently developing oncology therapies.
- This includes the lead program, IomabB, a targeted conditioning therapy administered in preparation for a bone marrow transplant (BMT), adoptive cell therapy (ACT), and Actimab-B, combined with other therapeutic therapy agents.
- The analyst believes that the SIERRA trial is the only randomized Phase 3 study that offers BMT as a treatment option for patients with active r/r Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
- "We think it is essential to focus on a "Goldilocks" approach in finding a dose/regimen that balances safety and efficacy," the analyst writes.
- The potential expansion of Iomab-B may also go beyond CD45 space, considering conditioning remains an integral part of adoptive cell therapies.
- "Actinium has already achieved proof of concept in some of these settings. We think this could dramatically expand the market opportunity and open the door for further partnerships." Cantor writes.
- Price Action: ATNM shares are up 9.59% at $8.23 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
