With Upcoming Pivotal Data, Analyst Sees 145% Upside In Actinium

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read
With Upcoming Pivotal Data, Analyst Sees 145% Upside In Actinium
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc ATNM with an Overweight rating and a price target of $20, almost an upside of 145%.
  • Actinium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is currently developing oncology therapies.
  • This includes the lead program, IomabB, a targeted conditioning therapy administered in preparation for a bone marrow transplant (BMT), adoptive cell therapy (ACT), and Actimab-B, combined with other therapeutic therapy agents. 
  • Related: Actinium's Targeted Radiotherapy Achieves 100% Bone Marrow Transplant Engraftment.
  • The analyst believes that the SIERRA trial is the only randomized Phase 3 study that offers BMT as a treatment option for patients with active r/r Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). 
  • "We think it is essential to focus on a "Goldilocks" approach in finding a dose/regimen that balances safety and efficacy," the analyst writes.
  • The potential expansion of Iomab-B may also go beyond CD45 space, considering conditioning remains an integral part of adoptive cell therapies. 
  • "Actinium has already achieved proof of concept in some of these settings. We think this could dramatically expand the market opportunity and open the door for further partnerships." Cantor writes. 
  • Price Action: ATNM shares are up 9.59% at $8.23 on the last check Thursday.

