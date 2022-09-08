by

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc ATNM with an Overweight rating and a price target of $20, almost an upside of 145%.

initiated coverage on with an Overweight rating and a price target of $20, almost an upside of 145%. Actinium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is currently developing oncology therapies.

This includes the lead program, IomabB, a targeted conditioning therapy administered in preparation for a bone marrow transplant (BMT), adoptive cell therapy (ACT), and Actimab-B, combined with other therapeutic therapy agents.

Actinium's Targeted Radiotherapy Achieves 100% Bone Marrow Transplant Engraftment. The analyst believes that the SIERRA trial is the only randomized Phase 3 study that offers BMT as a treatment option for patients with active r/r Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

"We think it is essential to focus on a "Goldilocks" approach in finding a dose/regimen that balances safety and efficacy," the analyst writes.

The potential expansion of Iomab-B may also go beyond CD45 space, considering conditioning remains an integral part of adoptive cell therapies.

"Actinium has already achieved proof of concept in some of these settings. We think this could dramatically expand the market opportunity and open the door for further partnerships." Cantor writes.

Price Action: ATNM shares are up 9.59% at $8.23 on the last check Thursday.

