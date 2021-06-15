Actinium's Targeted Radiotherapy Achieves 100% Bone Marrow Transplant Engraftment
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) highlighted data from its pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial evaluating Iomab-B in patients with relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) aged 55 years and above.
- Iomab-B radiotherapy is intended to be a targeted conditioning (preparing) agent to enable a potentially curative bone marrow transplant (BMT).
- Data were presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting.
- The therapy targets cells expressing CD45, a protein found only on blood cancer cells and immune cells, including bone marrow stem cells, with the radioisotope iodine-131.
- 100% BMT and engraftment rate for patients receiving a therapeutic dose of Iomab-B was observed compared to 18% of patients receiving physician's choice of salvage therapy on the control arm.
- 79% of all patients enrolled on SIERRA could proceed to BMT despite being a patient population not considered eligible for BMT with standard approaches.
- Price Action: ATNM shares are down 1.17% at $8.45 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: acute myeloid leuxemia BriefsNews Health Care General