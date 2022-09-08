by

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA announced the results of two studies presented at the Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS).

The data demonstrate the efficacy of Ajovy (fremanezumab) in migraine patients who also experience depression or anxiety.

Ajovy is indicated to prevent migraine in adults with at least four migraine days per month.

In both studies, quarterly and monthly dosing of fremanezumab demonstrated efficacy in reducing monthly migraine attacks by more than 50% compared to placebo.

Results at three months showed that 32% of patients on quarterly fremanezumab and 36% on monthly fremanezumab achieved a ≥ 50% reduction in monthly migraine days compared to 19% of those taking placebo.

Depression and anxiety are common co-morbidities experienced by around half of all patients with migraine.

Ajovy has been shown to be an effective migraine preventive treatment in a range of patients, including those with depression and anxiety.

Price Action: TEVA shares are up 1% at $8.92 on the last check Thursday.

