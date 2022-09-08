- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA announced the results of two studies presented at the Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS).
- The data demonstrate the efficacy of Ajovy (fremanezumab) in migraine patients who also experience depression or anxiety.
- Ajovy is indicated to prevent migraine in adults with at least four migraine days per month.
- In both studies, quarterly and monthly dosing of fremanezumab demonstrated efficacy in reducing monthly migraine attacks by more than 50% compared to placebo.
- Results at three months showed that 32% of patients on quarterly fremanezumab and 36% on monthly fremanezumab achieved a ≥ 50% reduction in monthly migraine days compared to 19% of those taking placebo.
- Depression and anxiety are common co-morbidities experienced by around half of all patients with migraine.
- Ajovy has been shown to be an effective migraine preventive treatment in a range of patients, including those with depression and anxiety.
- Price Action: TEVA shares are up 1% at $8.92 on the last check Thursday.
