- Athira Pharma Inc ATHA announced an update to its plans for the ongoing LIFT-AD trial of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Following an exploratory study looking at long-term effects, Athira plans to amend its Phase 2 trial and include new cognition, function, and neurodegeneration measurements.
- The primary endpoint will remain the same, but Athira will closely scrutinize its drug, fosgonimeton, in patients who aren't using another therapy to treat Alzheimer's-related dementia.
- In June, the company announced that the exploratory ACT-AD Phase 2 study did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in ERP P300 Latency when compared with the placebo.
- Specifically, Athira will look at how well the drug affects those who don't take background acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEIs).
- In a subgroup of the 77-patient of the failed exploratory study, Athira says it saw positive numerical trends in post-hoc analyses for this group in a litany of measures.
- These included an Alzheimer's cognitive test known as ADAS-Cog11, memory processing speed measured by ERP P300 latency, and how caretakers assessed their patients' daily living.
- Athira described neurofilament as "a validated fluid biomarker of neurodegeneration."
- Price Action: ATHA shares are trading 1.84% lower at $3.20 on the last check Tuesday.
