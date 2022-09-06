by

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's ADIL subsidiary Purnovate Inc achieved positive in-vivo data from its study with mice treated with Purnovate's PNV-6005 as a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases.

subsidiary achieved positive in-vivo data from its study with mice treated with Purnovate's PNV-6005 as a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases. PNV-6005 is a selective adenosine 2A receptor agonist designed to have anti-inflammatory properties and protective effects against colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.

In the study, PNV-6005 demonstrated a statistically significant effect against both primary study endpoints, which are preclinical endpoints expected to indicate potential efficacy against ulcerative colitis in humans.

Also see: EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharma's AD04 Effective In Heavy Drinker Alcohol Use Disorder Patients.

EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharma's AD04 Effective In Heavy Drinker Alcohol Use Disorder Patients. PNV-6005 significantly prevented weight loss compared to the control group, colon damage, and a decrease in inflammation.

Dr. Ernst stated, "We are encouraged by these results, which demonstrate both in-vivo efficacy and the ability of Purnovate's adenosine compounds to address the historical challenges of solubility and biodistribution effectively.

"We look forward to further advancing this research in ulcerative colitis as well as broader IBD indications and other inflammatory conditions," he added.

Price Action: ADIL shares are up 1.84% at $0.52 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.