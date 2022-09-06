- Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's ADIL subsidiary Purnovate Inc achieved positive in-vivo data from its study with mice treated with Purnovate's PNV-6005 as a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases.
- PNV-6005 is a selective adenosine 2A receptor agonist designed to have anti-inflammatory properties and protective effects against colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.
- In the study, PNV-6005 demonstrated a statistically significant effect against both primary study endpoints, which are preclinical endpoints expected to indicate potential efficacy against ulcerative colitis in humans.
- Also see: EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharma's AD04 Effective In Heavy Drinker Alcohol Use Disorder Patients.
- PNV-6005 significantly prevented weight loss compared to the control group, colon damage, and a decrease in inflammation.
- Dr. Ernst stated, "We are encouraged by these results, which demonstrate both in-vivo efficacy and the ability of Purnovate's adenosine compounds to address the historical challenges of solubility and biodistribution effectively.
- "We look forward to further advancing this research in ulcerative colitis as well as broader IBD indications and other inflammatory conditions," he added.
- Price Action: ADIL shares are up 1.84% at $0.52 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.