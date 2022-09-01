- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for IPX203, an oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) extended-release capsules for Parkinson's disease.
- The submission is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 RISE-PD clinical trial demonstrating more "Good On" time than immediate-release CD/LD.
- IPX203 was dosed on average three times per day, and immediate-release CD/LD was dosed on average five times per day. The trial also showed that subjects on IPX203 demonstrated significantly less "Off" time compared with immediate-release CD/LD.
- A post-hoc analysis showed that IPX203 provided 1.55 more hours of "Good On" time per dose versus immediate-release CD/LD, representing a 70% per dose increase.
- Price Action: AMRX shares are up 1.61% at $2.21 on the last check Thursday.
