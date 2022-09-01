- Ensysce Biosciences Inc ENSC and Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, announced a partnership to support the development and clinical testing of PF614-MPAR.
- PF614-MPAR is a novel opioid combination product for the potential treatment of chronic pain designed to prevent abuse and overdose.
- Quotient Sciences is currently using its integrated Translational Pharmaceutics platform to identify a PF614-MPAR formulation that allows conversion into oxycodone within the prescribed dose range but reduces conversion to oxycodone at higher than prescribed dose levels in an overdose scenario.
- The formulation will be an optimized composition that balances dose and release rate.
- The candidate formulations being tested in the clinic have been selected from emerging clinical data to achieve the desired exposure profile, allowing formulation optimization in humans rather than preclinical species.
- Price Action: ENSC shares are down 4.90% at $0.40 on the last check Thursday.
