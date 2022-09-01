by

Novartis AG NVS has appointed Merck executive Fiona Marshall as president of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research to replace Jay Bradner, who is stepping down after seven years as research head.

has appointed Merck executive Fiona Marshall as president of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research to replace Jay Bradner, who is stepping down after seven years as research head. The company said the appointment of Marshall, currently senior vice president and global head of discovery sciences, preclinical development, and translational medicine at Merck & Co Inc MRK , takes effect on November 1.

, takes effect on November 1. Before joining Merck in 2018, Marshall was a founder and chief scientific officer of Heptares Therapeutics , acquired by Japanese firm Sosei, where she continued as a chief scientific officer.

, acquired by Japanese firm Sosei, where she continued as a chief scientific officer. Marshall was earlier director of molecular pharmacology at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and spent ten years at GSK Plc GSK , holding senior positions in molecular pharmacology and neuroscience, Novartis added.

, holding senior positions in molecular pharmacology and neuroscience, Novartis added. Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.27% at $80.30 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

NVS shares are down 0.27% at $80.30 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.