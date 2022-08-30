ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Women Health Stock Gets Analyst Downgrade On 'Approvability Issues, Restructuring'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 2:56 PM | 1 min read
This Women Health Stock Gets Analyst Downgrade On 'Approvability Issues, Restructuring'
  • HC Wainwright has downgraded ObsEva SA OBSV from a Buy to Neutral without a price target.
  • Late last month, the FDA notified ObsEva of review issues regarding deficiencies in the linzagolix application for uterine fibroids. These review issues preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing commitments at this time. 
  • ObsEva said that the resolution of the identified review issues might not be feasible by the September 13 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. 
  • According to HC Wainwright, the agency may require additional pivotal studies, which could preclude drug approval in the U.S. for an extended time and render it commercially non-viable. 
  • "We do not expect ObsEva to be able to realize any revenues from linzagolix going forward," the analyst said.
  • ObsEva will restructure its operations to support existing license agreements, including Organon & Co OGN for ebopiprant and its sublicense agreement with Yuyuan BioScience for nolasiban in China.
  • Additionally, the analyst writes that ObsEva will assess strategic options for pipeline development and the worldwide rights it holds for nolasiban, excluding China.
  • Price Action: OBSV shares are down 2.09% at $0.20 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksDowngradesHealth CareAnalyst RatingsGeneral