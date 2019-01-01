ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ObsEva
ObsEva Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting OBSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 192.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and ObsEva initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ObsEva, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ObsEva was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ObsEva (OBSV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price ObsEva (OBSV) is trading at is $2.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
