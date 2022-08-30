- HC Wainwright initiated coverage on In8bio Inc INAB with a Buy rating and a price target of $14.
- It believes that at the current valuation of $48 million, INAB is undervalued, considering the upside potential of the company's platform.
- The company is focused on developing γδ (gamma delta) T-cell cancer therapies.
- The analyst views γδ T cell therapy as advantageous over conventional chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy because of its excellent safety profile, combined properties of both the adaptive and innate immune systems, and its ability to treat solid tumors, including those resistant to traditional immunotherapy.
- IN8bio's lead candidate, INB-200, is in a Phase 1 study as a therapy for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).
- HC Wainwright expects In8Bio to report initial results from the first cohort in 2022 and topline results from all cohorts in 2023.
- The analyst notes that the company has a robust preclinical program, including INB-400, which is expected to enter the clinic in 4Q22.
- Cell therapies are expected to enter the market in 2025 and grow to nearly $411 million risk-adjusted by 2030.
- Price Action: INAB shares are up 34.90% at $2.67 on the last check Tuesday.
