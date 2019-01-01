IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IN8bio
IN8bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting INAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.33% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and IN8bio maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IN8bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IN8bio was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IN8bio (INAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $9.00. The current price IN8bio (INAB) is trading at is $2.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
