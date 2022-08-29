ñol

Bayer's Kidney Disease Drug Disappoints On Cutting Cardiovascular Death

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 1:47 PM | 1 min read
  • Bayer AG BAYRY reported disappointing results from its approved med Kerendia (finerenone) didn’t reach significance on all-cause mortality in a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 trials of the drug.
  • Last July, the FDA approved the drug to slow chronic kidney disease progression in patients with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes. 
  • In a pooled analysis of the company’s Phase 3 FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD studies, Kerendia did not reach statistical significance on all-cause or cardiovascular mortality. 
  • Bayer said the drug “narrowly missed” that mark and that an on-treatment analysis provided a more favorable picture.
  • Finerenone was found to reduce sudden cardiac death vs. placebo significantly.
  • All-cause mortality rates were 8.5% in the Kerendia-treated group and 9.4% in the placebo.
  • Bayer said CV mortality made up the most common cause of death in the trial, comprising 4.9% of the Kerendia group and 5.6% of the placebo group.
  • Price Action: BAYRY shares are down 3.82% at $12.83 on the last check Monday.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

