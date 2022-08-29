ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Bristol Myers-JNJ Partnered Secondary Stroke Drug Misses Endpoint, But Companies See Enough Potential For Phase 3 Trials

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 7:06 AM | 1 min read
Bristol Myers-JNJ Partnered Secondary Stroke Drug Misses Endpoint, But Companies See Enough Potential For Phase 3 Trials
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Janssen announced results from the Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP dose-ranging study of the investigational oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, milvexian.
  • The data showed that milvexian failed its primary endpoint, a composite endpoint measuring both the dose-response compared with placebo in stroke incidence and a biomarker known as brain infarctions, or lesions that may appear in the absence of a stroke.
  • Also See: Bristol-Myers Squibb Expects Lower FY22 Sales Versus FY21.
  • A relative risk reduction of approximately 30% in symptomatic ischemic stroke with milvexian was observed in patients receiving either 25, 50, or 100 mg twice daily compared to placebo.
  • No fatal bleeding and increased symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage was observed in patients treated with milvexian, even with all patients receiving 21 days of background dual antiplatelet therapy followed by single antiplatelet therapy.
  • The companies look to move forward with Phase 3 of their factor XIa drug in preventing secondary stroke despite missing the goalpost on a composite endpoint.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 1.32% at $70.25 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. JNJ stock closed at $164.27 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral