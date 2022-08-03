ñol

Why Alnylam Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher During Premarket Session

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY shares are rallying after upbeat data from APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran for transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
  • Clumps of irregular proteins called fibrils build up in the heart harder for the heart to pump blood.
  • The trial met the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the 6-Minute Walk Test (6-MWT) at 12 months compared to placebo. 
  • The study also met the first secondary endpoint of change from baseline in quality of life compared to placebo.
  • Patisiran also demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile, with deaths numerically favoring the patisiran arm.
  • The company plans to file a supplemental marketing application with the FDA in late 2022.
  • Five patients (2.8%) on patisiran and 8 (4.5%) on placebo died. Furthermore, the number of deaths in the all-cause mortality efficacy analysis was 4 (2.2%) in the patisiran arm and 10 (5.6%) in the placebo arm.
  • The patisiran and placebo arms had similar frequencies of adverse events. 
  • Patisiran is marketed as Onpattro, approved in the United States and Canada for polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares are up 55.8% at $220.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

