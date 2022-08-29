Switzerland Approves First Next-Generation Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

- Switzerland's regulatory authority has granted conditional approval for Moderna Inc's MRNA omicron-targeting bivalent booster vaccine for adults 18 years and older.
- Spikevax bivalent is a next-generation bivalent vaccine that contains 25 µg of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern (BA.1).
- The decision is based on clinical trial data from a Phase 2/3 trial, in which mRNA-1273.214 showed a superior neutralizing antibody response against omicron (BA.1) compared to the currently authorized 50 µg booster dose in previously uninfected participants.
- A booster dose of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron (mRNA-1273.214) increased neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMT) against omicron approximately 8-fold above baseline levels.
- In addition, Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron (mRNA-1273.214) elicited higher neutralizing antibody titers against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 when compared to Spikevax (mRNA-1273) regardless of prior infection status or age, including in those aged 65 and older.
- Moderna is working with Swissmedic and the Government of Switzerland, intending to supply the product in early September.
