IDEAYA Achieves First Milestone In GSK Pact For Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor Candidate

- IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA has achieved a preclinical development milestone in connection with ongoing IND-enabling studies for its Pol Theta Helicase Development Candidate.
- IDEAYA is collaborating with GSK plc GSK on IND-enabling studies to support the evaluation of the Pol Theta Helicase DC in combination with niraparib for BRCA harboring tumors or other homologous recombination mutations or homologous recombination deficiency.
- IDEAYA and GSK are targeting an IND submission for the Pol Theta Helicase candidate to enable first-in-human studies in the first half of 2023.
- Earlier this month, the company retained worldwide rights to IDE397 following GSK's waiver of its option to an exclusive license to further develop and commercialize IDE397.
- GSK will lead clinical development for the Pol Theta program under its global license to develop and commercialize the Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor.
- GSK is responsible for all research and development costs for the program. IDEAYA is eligible to receive total development and regulatory milestones of up to $485 million.
- Upon potential commercialization, IDEAYA will be eligible to receive up to $475 million of commercial milestones and tiered royalties on global net sales by GSK.
- Price Action: IDYA shares are up 3.33% at $9.93 on the last check Monday.
