Valneva Posts Additional Encouraging Data From COVID-19 Booster Trial

- Additional readouts from Valneva SE's VALN pivotal VLA2001-301 "Cov-Compare" trial of COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001 showed persistent and first positive heterologous booster results following AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 primary vaccination.
- After two months, neutralizing antibody titers induced by VLA2001 was non-inferior to AstraZeneca's COVID shot (ChAdOx1-S).
- GMT was 444.0, and ChAdOx1-S GMT was 411.8.
- Seroconversion rates remained constant (above 92% in both treatment groups).
- Additionally, approximately six months after primary vaccination showed that VLA2001 induced broad antigen-specific IFN-gamma-producing T-cells reactive against the S-protein and the N- and M-proteins.
- The safety profile of VLA2001 continues to be favorable, and the vaccine was well tolerated.
- The occurrence of COVID-19 cases was similar between the VLA2001 and ChAdOx1-S groups.
- Neutralizing antibody titers following a VLA2001 booster dose administered approximately eight months after primary vaccination were between 3-fold (heterologous) to 28-fold (homologous) higher than pre-boost levels, in line with previous VLA2001 Phase 1/2 homologous booster results.
- Price Action: VALN shares closed at $18.03 on Friday.
