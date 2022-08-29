ñol

Valneva Posts Additional Encouraging Data From COVID-19 Booster Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Valneva Posts Additional Encouraging Data From COVID-19 Booster Trial
  • Additional readouts from Valneva SE's VALN pivotal VLA2001-301 "Cov-Compare" trial of COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001 showed persistent and first positive heterologous booster results following AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 primary vaccination.
  • After two months, neutralizing antibody titers induced by VLA2001 was non-inferior to AstraZeneca's COVID shot (ChAdOx1-S).
  • GMT was 444.0, and ChAdOx1-S GMT was 411.8. 
  • Related: Valneva Cuts FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Outlook, Needs Funding To Invest In Next-Gen COVID-19 Shot.
  • Seroconversion rates remained constant (above 92% in both treatment groups). 
  • Additionally, approximately six months after primary vaccination showed that VLA2001 induced broad antigen-specific IFN-gamma-producing T-cells reactive against the S-protein and the N- and M-proteins.
  • The safety profile of VLA2001 continues to be favorable, and the vaccine was well tolerated.
  • The occurrence of COVID-19 cases was similar between the VLA2001 and ChAdOx1-S groups.
  • Neutralizing antibody titers following a VLA2001 booster dose administered approximately eight months after primary vaccination were between 3-fold (heterologous) to 28-fold (homologous) higher than pre-boost levels, in line with previous VLA2001 Phase 1/2 homologous booster results. 
  • Price Action: VALN shares closed at $18.03 on Friday.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

