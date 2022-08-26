89bio's Pegozafermin Data Shows Improved Liver Fat, Glycemic Control

- 89bio Inc ETNB announced the presentation of data from the ENTRIGUE Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of pegozafermin in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.
- Hypertriglyceridemia refers to an elevated level of triglycerides (a type of lipid) in the bloodstream, increasing the risk of coronary artery disease.
- Pegozafermin met its primary endpoint of statistically significant reductions in median triglycerides (TGs) from baseline across all dose groups compared to placebo after eight weeks.
- Related: This Analyst Thinks 89Bio's Pegozafermin Data Has Exceeded Expectations.
- A sub-study of treated patients showed robust reductions in liver fat from baseline at week eight across all dose groups versus placebo.
- Further, 88% of treated patients vs. 0% of placebo patients achieved a ≥30% reduction in liver fat from baseline, and 24% of treated patients vs. 0% of placebo patients achieved normalized liver fat levels at week 8.
- Pegozafermin treatment also resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in non-HDL-C and apo-B, a key marker of cardiovascular risk and a direct measure of the number of atherogenic particles.
- Pegozafermin is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial in NASH and is expected to move into the Phase 3 program for SHTG in 2023.
- Price Action: ETNB shares are up 7.61% at $5.10 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.