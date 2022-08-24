ñol

Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 24, 2022 6:53 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Important Biotech Catalysts For August 24, 2022 - EoD Summary
  • The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) in adult patients. BioMarin shares traded as high as 2.28 percent, in a range of $91.39 to $93.68 on day volume of 648.08 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $92.90. The company shares traded at $94.84, up 2.09 percent in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND announced that the Janssen Biotech (Janssen) received conditional marketing authorization (CMA) from the European Commission for TECVAYLI (teclistamab) as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma. Ligand shares traded as high as 2.66 percent, in a range of $99.83 to $104.29 on day volume of 64.59 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $103.34.
  • Surgalign Holdings SRGA announced 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Cortera Spinal Fixation System. The company noted that the Cortera system was strategically designed to maximize adoption in the spine market and for the future of evolving techniques and technology. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. shares traded as high as 10.05 percent, in a range of $4.15 to $4.6 on day volume of 215.7 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 106.55 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $4.19. The company shares traded at $4.13, down 1.43 percent in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ainos AIMD has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for conducting a Phase 2 trial of its drug candidate VELDONA, for treatment of mild symptoms related to COVID-19. Ainos shares traded as high as 6.1 percent, in a range of $2.30 to $2.61 on day volume of 93.54 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 36.93 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $2.38.
  • Annovis Bio ANVS has initiated patient dosing in the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating buntanetap in early Parkinson's Disease (PD). The Phase 3 trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of buntanetap, will enroll a total of 450 early PD patients. Annovis shares traded as high as 9.24 percent, in a range of $11.01 to $11.7 on day volume of 66.19 thousand shares , closed regular trading session at $11.34. The company shares traded at $11.56, up 1.94 percent in the after-hours trading session.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS revealed top-line data readout at 24 months showing increased effects over time with intravitreal pegcetacoplan in the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Apellis shares traded as low as 7.94  percent, in a range of $60.02 to $64.9 on day volume of 3.49 million shares versus three months average volume of 1.06 million shares, closed regular trading session at $61.12.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL announced it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program. Seelos shares traded as high as 17.87 percent, in a range of $1.02 to $1.22 on day volume of 3.45 million shares versus three months average volume of 1.32 million shares, closed regular trading session at $1.22. The company shares traded at $1.20, down 1.64 percent in the after-hours trading session.

Pressure Biosciences Secures Partnership With Dr. Denese SkinScience, A 20-Year Leader In Cosmeceuticals With Over $500 Million In Sales

by Jad Malaeb
August 24, 2022 11:06 AM | 4 min read
Pressure Biosciences Secures Partnership With Dr. Denese SkinScience, A 20-Year Leader In Cosmeceuticals With Over $500 Million In Sales

Pressure BioSciences Inc. PBIO, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty-testing services to the worldwide cosmetics, nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics and food/beverage industries, today announced the company will team up with science-driven skin-care industry leader Dr. Adrienne Denese, the creator and president of Dr. Denese SkinScience® — one of the most successful, highly rated, award-winning and longest-lasting skin care lines in the history of Quality Value Convenience (QVC). 

Under the two-year collaborative research and development agreement between Pressure BioSciences and Dr. Denese SkinScience, the two companies will decide on specific skin care projects to pursue. Statements of work will be developed, with approved budgets, timetables and remuneration formulas for both companies. 

Completed Work

Pressure BioSciences (PBI) and Dr. Denese have already agreed to focus on the use of PBI’s unique Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST) nano emulsification platform to enhance existing and develop new skin care products for Dr. Denese SkinScience. The UST platform’s proven ability to process oil-based active ingredients such as retinol, vitamins and antioxidants into effective water-soluble formulations is expected to offer more effective absorption, bioavailability and therapeutic benefits to users of Dr. Denese SkinScience existing quality-leading skin care products. 

Comments From Executives

Denese said, “Having achieved over $560 million in QVC sales over a 20-year period, I am very proud of our company’s track record, my team and the very loyal customer base that we have built under the Dr. Denese SkinScience brand. My mission has always been to develop and deliver the highest-quality skin care products with life-changing effectiveness. Therefore, I could not be more excited at the prospect of teaming up with PBI and putting their UST platform’s remarkable breakthrough in nanoemulsion effectiveness to work, in new generations of skin care products.  

“I believe our partnership offers the opportunity to make new category-changing products that I have dreamed about to enhance selected existing products and to take these revolutionary new products to much greater heights and to many new customers through our existing QVC, e-commerce and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN channels as well as through our new Costco Wholesale Corp. COST affiliation.” 

PBI President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher observed, “From 2019 to 2021, Dr. Denese averaged close to $20 million per year in total sales. In 2022, with help from new channel partner Costco, sales are expected to increase significantly. The launch of a new generation of products processed by PBI’s patented UST platform, for the first time ever in the cosmeceuticals area, is planned for 2023, which we expect to result in a very fulfilling and exciting year for Dr. Denese and her very loyal customers — and for PBI!”

Schumacher concluded, “Although final determination of the order of development of these new and enhanced products is yet to be announced, both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI understand that these are potential game-changers in an industry whose 2021 global market size was estimated to be over $130 billion. We look at this partnership as an opportunity for multimillion-dollar accretive revenue growth for both companies over the next two years, with the potential to dramatically enhance the growth trajectory and profitability of both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI for years to come.”

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences Inc. is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for life sciences and other industries worldwide. Its products are based on the unique properties of both constant and alternating hydrostatic pressure. 

Pressure cycling technology (PCT) is a patented, enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly. Its primary focus is on the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counter-bioterror applications. 

Additionally, major new market opportunities have reportedly emerged in the use of their pressure-based technologies in two major areas. The first is the use of its recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold Inc. to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector. The second is the use of its recently patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. The latter allows users to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids such as oils and water and to prepare higher-quality, homogenized, extended shelf life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies.

For more on Pressure Biosciences, click here

Photo by Kier in Sight on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

