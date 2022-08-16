ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 16, 2022 5:54 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Important Biotech Catalysts For August 16, 2022 - EoD Summary
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amphastar’s AMPH New Drug Application (ND") for Epinephrine injection USP, 1 mg/10mL (0.1 mg/mL) Single Dose Pre-Filled Syringe. Epinephrine injection is designated to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock. Amphastar shares traded in a range of $32.11 to $33.05 on a day volume of 299.62 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $32.52.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dexamethasone Tablets USP 1.5mg, 4mg and 6mg, the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Decadron. ANI shares traded in a range of $36.76 to $39.64 on a day volume of 101.71 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $38.01.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted priority review for AstraZeneca AZN and Merck’s MRK New Drug Application (sNDA) for LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone in the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The FDA has set a target action, date in the fourth quarter of 2022. Merck shares traded in a range of $89.87 to $90.9 on a day volume of 4.05 million shares, closed regular trading session at $90.59.
  • Mersana Therapeutics MRSN announced the initiation of patient dosing in its Phase 1 trial of XMT-1660 for the treatment of Breast, Endometrial and Ovarian Cancers. Mersana shares traded in a range of $7.13 to $7.69 on a day volume of 1.02 million shares, closed regular trading session at $7.23. The company shares are currently trading at $7.09, down 1.94 percent in the after-hours trading session.
  • HeartBeam BEAT has submitted a 510(k) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its HeartBeam AIMI™ platform technology for use in diagnosing heart attacks. HeartBeam shares traded in a range of $1.41 to $1.63 on a day volume of 331.58 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $1.45. The company shares are currently trading at $1.5, up 3.45 percent in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Biotech Catalysts - EOD SummaryBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral

Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: North EquitiesPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksGeneral