Pyxis Chops Development On Preclinical Assets

- Pyxis Oncology Inc PYXS is shifting its short-term emphasis to focus on two programs.
- “We have elected to sharpen our near-term focus on the clinical execution of our two most advanced programs, anti-EDB Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), PYX-201, and anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody (mAb), PYX-106,” CEO Lara Sullivan said.
- The chief executive also added that the biotech is looking at leveraging its “industry network” to identify and facilitate opportunities for strategic partnerships.
- The company is pausing development on two candidates — an anti-CD123 ADC called PYX-203 and an anti-KLRG1 I/O drug, PYX-102.
- The biotech added that it remains optimistic about the long-term future of those candidates and is open to outside collaboration or licensing if not further development in-house.
- Development for PYX-202, another ADC that targeted DLK1, has officially been stopped after Pyxis reviewed data collected from toxicology studies that the company announced earlier this year.
- Pyxis reported a cash amount of around $223 million, which, by their estimation, should keep the company going through the 2H of 2024.
- Price Action: PYXS shares are down 2.40% at $2.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.