Sun, Water, Weed And B2B?: What Opportunities Can Cannabis Investors Expect From This Conference In Panama

by El Planteo, Benzinga Contributor
August 15, 2022 3:16 PM | 5 min read
Sun, Water, Weed And B2B?: What Opportunities Can Cannabis Investors Expect From This Conference In Panama

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.
The cannabis industry is advancing quickly in Panama, a country located on the isthmus between Central and South America. In October 2021, Panamanian president Laurentino Cortizo sanctioned a bill that regulates the controlled use of medicinal cannabis and its derivatives for therapeutic, medical, veterinary, and scientific purposes. Panama then became the first country in Central America to legislate the medicinal use of marijuana.

Cannabis: A Booming Industry In Panama

“Panama has enormous competitive advantages and can quickly become an import and export hub for the entire world. The combination of elements such as its ports and logistics platform, its robust banking sector, and the confidence that its legal certainty offers the markets provide a perfect environment for Panama to strengthen its local market and the rest of the Latin American region,” explained in exclusive to El Planteo, Noemí Pérez, president of PRMedCann.Biz, a consulting firm focused on the cannabis industry.

Likewise, the expert outlined the enormous potential of the industry to boost employment and economic growth. "Hemp represents an unmissable opportunity for the reactivation of the agricultural sector, capable of generating 17 jobs for each cultivated hectare, in addition to the impact it has on other fields," Perez said. “The jobs are very varied: from farming to the sale of hemp-derived products that involve marketing knowledge.”

Now, what can investors expect? It is estimated that for every dollar that the patient invests in cannabis, an additional $2.5 is injected into the local economy. In Puerto Rico, a jurisdiction of similar proportions to those of Panama, the number of direct jobs created already exceeds 6,000, five years after the industry was legalized.

In addition, retail sales generated profits of USD $800 million, with a positive impact on collections for the treasury. Sales taxes exceeded USD $85 million. Taking the case of P.R. as an example, it is estimated that in Panama the industry could generate an economic impact of close to $30 million.

LATAM CANN.BIZ, A Cannabis Event For Entrepreneurs, Investors, And Professionals

In order to promote investment opportunities and educate on how to be successful in this budding industry, El Planteo, PR MedCann.Biz, Javier Hasse and Canalis Capital organized LATAM CANN.BIZ. The event will take place on September 1 and 2, at the Santa María Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort in Panama City.

Given its unique features, LATAM CANN.BIZ is considered the most important conference in Latin America in 2022. This event will bring together a large part of the most prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in the cannabis industry in the world. To get tickets, you can click here.

“The cannabis industry has successfully developed in several countries around the world, from the United States and Canada to Israel and Colombia. LATAM CANN.BIZ will bring accomplished experts from these countries in order to bring these opportunities and their learnings to the public in Panama and Latin America in general”, said Javier Hasse, CEO of El Planteo and award-winning author specializing in cannabis.

The event will feature local and international experts who will focus their presentations on issues of public policy, economic development, business, and health.

This is the regional opportunity of the year to establish business or networking contacts for all the sectors involved.

Top Tier Speakers

The event will feature panel discussions, talks, networking sessions, and presentations from companies and investors, and will enable networking among various stakeholders.

Among the most outstanding speakers are:

  • Adolfo Linares – Lawyer, Former Vice Minister of Education of Panama
  • Aras Azadian – Avicanna AVCNF
  • Bob Hoban - Clark Hill
  • Carlos Hoyos – Legal Veil
  • Carlos Ossa – Activist
  • Carlos Vives Jr. – Expert in Genetics
  • Carolina de la Guardia – Lawyer
  • Cory Jones – Healingmaps
  • Cynthia Salarizadeh – House of Saka, Green Market Report
  • Dr. Dedi Meiri – Head of the Laboratory for Oncology Biology and Cannabinoid Research at the Technion Faculty of Biology
  • Dr. Ericka Stahl – Foundation Buscando Alternativas, Interdisciplinary Latin American Society of Cannabinology.
  • Elvia Lau – National Director of Pharmacy and Drugs, Ministry of Health Republic of Panama
  • Facundo Garretón – Former Legislator of Argentina, Terraflos
  • Garyn Angel – Magical Butter
  • Hernán Panessi – Journalist
  • Ingrid Schmidt – LATAM Cann.Biz
  • Javier Hasse – El Planteo, Benzinga, Forbes, Entrepreneur Media
  • Dr. Jorge Villalobos – Evexia
  • Jose Antonio Maes-Van den Berg– VerdeMed
  • Juanjo Feijoo – Weedmaps MAPS
  • Julian Cohen – Canopy Growth Corp. CGC
  • Leroy Sheffer-Itaslaw
  • Lorne Gertner – Serial Entrepreneur, Toky Smoke, PharmaCan
  • Lucas Nosiglia – Avicanna
  • Luis Higuera – Foundation Buscando Alternativas
  • Manuel Ramirez – Strain
  • Mara Gordon – Aunt Zelda's
  • Marco Algorta – Bienstar Wellness
  • Mariano Duque Velasco – BSF Seeds
  • Mark Goldhar – Healing Maps
  • Mayer Mizrachi – Criptext
  • Mieko Hester Perez – Expert in good cannabis and autism practices
  • Milton Burgos-Bula – Caribbean Hemp Farms
  • Natalia Kesselman – El Planteo 
  • Noemí Pérez – Green Book Academy
  • Dr. Oludare “Dare” Odumosu – Zelira Therapeutics ZLD ZLDAF
  • Pablo Zuanic – Cantor Fitzgerald
  • Paul Henderson – High Times Magazine
  • Raymond D. Harari – Canalis Capital
  • Ricardo Alvarez – South Florida Representative for Commissioner Nikki Fried
  • Ryan Douglas – Ryan Douglas Cultivation
  • Dr. Sandra Carrillo – Specialist in Medicinal Cannabis, Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama, Head of the Scientific and Educational Program of Medicinal Cannabis
  • Scott Greiper – Viridian Capital Advisors
  • Shadi Atassi – Former Soccer Player, Milonga Yerba Mate
  • José Bacellar - VerdeMed

You can now get your early bird tickets HERE. Hurry up! Prices will go up soon.
Image Via El Planteo.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cannabis Conferencecannabis in PanamaLatAm Cann.BIZBiotechCannabisLatin AmericaNewsPenny StocksEducationEntrepreneurshipCommoditiesSmall CapManagementGlobalStartupsMarketsGeneral

Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: North EquitiesPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksGeneral

