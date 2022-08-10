GSK Confirms Rotavirus Vaccine Shortage, Hits Four African Countries: Report

- After disruptions at GSK plc GSK, supplies of rotavirus infection vaccine in children have either run out in Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal, and Cameroon or are close, Reuters reported citing officials close to the roll-out.
- According to the World Health Organization, up to 200,000 children die each year of contagious infection.
- The infection causes severe, dehydrating gastroenteritis in children under five years.
- GSK confirmed a shortfall of around 4 million doses of its Rotarix vaccine in 2022, dropping 42 million from an expected 46 million.
- GSK acknowledged the fall in supply and said it was pursuing plans to address the deficit.
- The company had already cut its agreed deliveries by 10 million a year for 2022-2028, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said.
- "GSK communicated to Gavi earlier this year on manufacturing challenges leading to an unplanned, short-term drop in Rotarix production for 2022, for which priority mitigation plans are fully in place," a GSK spokesperson told Reuters.
- Gavi said there were also delays with another rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, related to "regulatory procedures," although the problem is not as significant.
- Price Action: GSK shares are down 3.17% at $38.76 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
