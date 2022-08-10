VYNE Therapeutics Shares Plummet As Mid-Stage Skin Disease Study Missed Primary Endpoint

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE announced results from the Phase 2a segment of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
The Phase 2a study was designed to evaluate four weeks of FMX114 treatment in 25 enrolled patients with mild-to-moderate AD compared to vehicle control.
The enrollment standard indicated that patients must have two comparable target AD lesions for treatment upon entry.
The study VY2021-01 did not meet its primary endpoint based on the absolute and percent change relative to baseline in the Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index.
David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, commented: ”We’re obviously very disappointed by the outcome of this trial for FMX114. We will continue to thoroughly review the full data set and complete our analysis. In addition, as a result of this outcome, our management team and our board of directors will evaluate the Company's pipeline and prioritization of activities."
Price Action : VYNE shares are trading around 34 percent down at $0.27 on Wednesday at the time of publication.
