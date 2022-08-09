Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings

- Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million.
- Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago.
- The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
- In June 2022, Heron announced a corporate restructuring and cost reduction plan. It expects to achieve over $50 million in reductions in annual operating expenses in 2023.
- The company announced a private placement of 16.13 million at $3.10 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 8.5 million shares at $3.0999 per pre-funded warrant.
- Gross proceeds of the private placement are expected to be approximately $76.5 million.
- With the proceeds from the recent private placement, pro-forma cash at the end of the second quarter was $158.7 million, which is projected to provide a cash runway through 2024.
- Guidance: Heron currently expects FY22 oncology sales of $93-$95 million, up from prior guidance of $89-$93 million.
- Price Action: HRTX shares are up 16.2% at $4.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.