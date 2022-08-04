Pieris Stops Work On Cancer Med, Tested In Combo With Eli Lilly Drugs

- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc PIRS decided to end work on Cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343), a 4-1BB/HER2 anticalin-based bispecific, as part of a strategic pipeline prioritization to focus its resources.
- The drug was slapped with an FDA clinical hold in July 2020.
- In August, Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced a trial collaboration to contribute its ramucirumab (Cyramza) and paclitaxel for the Phase 2 study in HER2-positive gastric cancer.
- For the AstraZeneca plc AZN-partnered program, Pieris says its Big Pharma did a “reforecast” of the study to account for “global challenges” in recruiting patients because of COVID-19’s impact.
- The companies are loosening the enrollment criteria and focusing on the 3 mg cohort for the efficacy readout. Topline results are slated for Q3 of 2023 after initially expecting the data this year.
- After the results come in, Pieris can exercise a co-development option and could co-commercialize the drug in the U.S.
- Pieris held a cash balance of $117.8 million. With the wind-down of the cinrebafusp alfa phase 2 trials and the expectation of modest near-term development milestones, the company believes operations are sufficiently funded into Q2 of 2024.
- Price Action: PIRS shares are down 7.69% at $1.68 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.