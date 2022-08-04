EXCLUSIVE: Cognition Therapeutics Shares Biomarker Data From Alzheimer's Candidate

Cognition Therapeutics Inc CGTX presented a proteomic analysis of clinical biomarker data from the SPARC study of CT1812 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

What Happened: The results support the proposed synaptoprotective mechanism of action of CT1812 and its role in normalizing cellular processes known to be adversely disrupted in Alzheimer's disease.

The analyses demonstrated the effect of CT1812 on multiple Alzheimer's biomarkers, including YKL-40, an inflammation biomarker.

Participants treated with CT1812 exhibited a downward shift in YKL-40 towards levels observed in healthy, non-demented individuals.

CT1812 has been well tolerated in clinical studies to date.

Mild and transient elevations of liver enzymes without indication of liver injury have been recorded.

Why It Matters: CT1812 is an oral small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex involved in regulating key cellular processes damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress, and other stressors.

This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, manifesting as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease progression.

Price Action: CGTX shares are down 1.35% at $2.19 during the market session on the last check Thursday.