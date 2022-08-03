- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc's MACK partner announced that Ipsen SA IPSEY reported a primary analysis of the results of the Phase 3 trial of Onivyde (irinotecan liposomal injection)for second-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
- The study did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients treated with Onivyde versus topotecan.
- However, a doubling of the secondary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) in favor of Onivyde was observed.
- The safety and tolerability of Onivyde were consistent with its already-known safety profile, and no new safety concerns emerged.
- The clinical study results will be communicated with the regulatory agency."
- Ipsen indicated in its update that it would analyze the data further before making decisions about the next steps.
- "We will continue to monitor updates from Ipsen regarding the SCLC program," said Gary Crocker, Chairman, and CEO of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.
- Ipsen expects to publicly report its top-line data from its continuing Phase 3 study of Onivyde in first-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma before the end of 2022.
- Price Action: MACK shares are down 13.30% at $4.32 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.