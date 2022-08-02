ñol

AbbVie, Sosei Build In 2020 Pact With New Neurological Disease-Focused Agreement

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 6:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Sosei Group Corporation and AbbVie Inc ABBV announced a new drug discovery collaboration and option-to-license agreement to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate G protein-coupled receptor targets associated with neurological disease.
  • The new agreement will leverage Sosei Heptares' StaR technology & structure-based drug design platform.
  • The agreement expands the ongoing collaboration between Sosei Heptares and AbbVie, building on the first agreement signed in June 2020, which focused on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
  • Under the terms of the new agreement, Sosei Heptares will conduct and fund R&D activities through the completion of Investigational New Drug-enabling studies. 
  • AbbVie has the exclusive option to license up to three programs and will be responsible for clinical, regulatory, and commercial development. 
  • Sosei Heptares receives an upfront payment of $40 million and is eligible to receive up to $40 million in near-term research milestone payments expected over the next three years.
  • AbbVie will also pay milestone payments of up to $1.2 billion, plus tiered sales-based royalties.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares closed at $140.22 on Monday.

