- The U.S. government has secured 66 million doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster candidate, mRNA-1273.222, a bivalent booster candidate containing Spikevax plus the omicron BA.4/5 strain mRNA.
- The contract includes an award of up to $1.74 billion for manufacturing and delivering 66 million doses of mRNA-1273.222 and options to purchase up to an additional 234 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates.
- In June, Moderna released new data showing that one month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants.
- Earlier this month, Moderna announced that it is advancing two bivalent candidates for the fall based on different population health security strategies in different countries.
- mRNA-1273.222 contains the BA.4/5 Omicron strain, while mRNA-1273.214 contains the BA.1 omicron strain.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 3.06% at $162.91 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
