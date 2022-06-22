ñol

Moderna's Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shows Antibody Response Against Omicron Subvariants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Moderna Inc MRNA has released new clinical data on its bivalent (omicron) COVID booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214. 
  • One month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
  • The company is working on completing regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.
  • mRNA-1273.214 boosted neutralizing titers against BA.4/BA.5 by 5.4-fold above baseline in all participants regardless of prior infection and by 6.3-fold in the subset of seronegative participants. 
  • Neutralizing titers against BA.4/BA.5 were approximately 3-fold lower than previously reported neutralizing titers against BA.1. 
  • Today's data add to results shared earlier this month from the company's ongoing Phase 2/3 study in approximately 800 participants. 
  • Related: Moderna's Updated COVID-19 Shot Boosts Omicron Protection.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.07% at $127.30 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral