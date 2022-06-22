Moderna's Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shows Antibody Response Against Omicron Subvariants

by

Moderna Inc MRNA has released new clinical data on its bivalent (omicron) COVID booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214.

One month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

The company is working on completing regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.

mRNA-1273.214 boosted neutralizing titers against BA.4/BA.5 by 5.4-fold above baseline in all participants regardless of prior infection and by 6.3-fold in the subset of seronegative participants.

Neutralizing titers against BA.4/BA.5 were approximately 3-fold lower than previously reported neutralizing titers against BA.1.

Today's data add to results shared earlier this month from the company's ongoing Phase 2/3 study in approximately 800 participants.

Related: Moderna's Updated COVID-19 Shot Boosts Omicron Protection.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.07% at $127.30 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

