Moderna's Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shows Antibody Response Against Omicron Subvariants

- Moderna Inc MRNA has released new clinical data on its bivalent (omicron) COVID booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214.
- One month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
- The company is working on completing regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.
- mRNA-1273.214 boosted neutralizing titers against BA.4/BA.5 by 5.4-fold above baseline in all participants regardless of prior infection and by 6.3-fold in the subset of seronegative participants.
- Neutralizing titers against BA.4/BA.5 were approximately 3-fold lower than previously reported neutralizing titers against BA.1.
- Today's data add to results shared earlier this month from the company's ongoing Phase 2/3 study in approximately 800 participants.
