AbbVie's Q2 Sales Marginally Shy Of Wall Street Estimates, Confirms Annual Profit Outlook

- AbbVie Inc ABBV reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.37, up 11.2% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $3.33.
- Overall sales increased 4.5% Y/Y (6.1% on an operational basis) to $14.58 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $14.62 billion.
- The immunology portfolio generated $7.21 billion in sales, +17.8% (+19.2% on an operational basis). Humira sales increased 5.8% to $5.36 billion. Skyrizi sales reached $1.25 billion (+85.9% Y/Y), and Rinvoq jumped 56.3% to $592 million.
- Hematologic oncology portfolio sales were $1.65 billion, down 9.1% (-7.9% on an operational basis). Imbruvica sales decreased 17.1% to $1.15 billion. Venclexta revenues were up 16.2% to $505 million.
- Sales from the neuroscience portfolio reached $1.66 billion, +13.7%. Aesthetics portfolio sales decreased 4.4% (-2.1% on an operational basis) to $1.37 billion, with $695 million in Botox sales for cosmetic uses.
- The adjusted gross margin expanded from 82.2% to 84.7%. The adjusted operating margin also improved from 49.7% to 51%.
- Guidance: AbbVie confirms FY22 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.78 - $13.98, compared to the consensus of $13.91.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are down 1.17% at $148.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.