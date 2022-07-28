Gilead's Biktarvy Demonstrates High Efficacy In HIV/HBV Coinfection Patients

- Gilead Sciences Inc GILD announced results reinforcing Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) as a highly efficacious treatment option for HIV, including individuals with HIV/hepatitis B (HBV) coinfection.
- Interim data from the ALLIANCE trial evaluating Biktarvy in adults with HIV/HBV coinfection who were initiating therapy show potential HBV and HIV suppression comparable to an alternative HIV regimen.
- Additionally, 5-year data from two Phase 3 trials further demonstrated Biktarvy's sustained efficacy, safety profile, and high barrier to resistance in adults with HIV initiating therapy.
- Participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy versus DTG+F/TDF demonstrated superior HBV DNA suppression (63% vs. 43%) and hepatitis B e-antigen (HBeAg) seroconversion (23% vs. 11%).
- No cases of treatment failure due to emergent resistance were detected in an analysis of five years of data.
- Price Action: GILD shares are down 0.36% at $60.67 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
