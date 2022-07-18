Nestle Bets €40M On Enterome's Preclinical Food Allergy, IBD Hopeful

by

France-based Enterome signed a strategic R&D collaboration and license agreement with Nestlé SA's NSRGF Health Science, targeting food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Enterome's internal pipeline is more focused on cancer, with phase 1/2 trials of two drug candidates underway in indications including recurrent glioblastoma and B-cell malignancies.

The biotech is also working on a Crohn's disease prospect that is in phase 2 development in partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK .

. Now, Enterome has found a partner for its lead EndoMimics compound designed to create orally available drugs based on proteins secreted by gut bacteria.

Nestlé will pay €40 million in cash and equity, clinical, and sales milestone payments for each licensed therapeutic candidate, plus royalties on net sales.

Nestlé will co-develop EB1010 designed to treat inflammatory bowel disease by inducing high local secretion of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10.

Enterome will be responsible for leading drug discovery activities and bear related costs up to the investigational new drug (IND) application.

EB1010 is due to enter clinical trials in 2023.

