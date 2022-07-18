AbbVie To Submit European Application For Epcoritamab In Lymphoma Setting Later In 2022

- Genmab A/S GMAB has announced that AbbVie Inc ABBV will submit a conditional marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in 2H of 2022.
- Epcoritamab is an investigational bispecific antibody.
- Genmab recently announced that the company would submit a biologics license application (BLA) for epcoritamab with FDA for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), also in 2H of 2022.
- The European submission is supported by results from the large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL) cohort of the pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 trial.
- Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are down 1.13% at $151.86, and GMAB is up 1.64% at $34.87 during the market session on the last check Monday.
