AbbVie To Submit European Application For Epcoritamab In Lymphoma Setting Later In 2022

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Genmab A/S GMAB has announced that AbbVie Inc ABBV will submit a conditional marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in 2H of 2022
  • Epcoritamab is an investigational bispecific antibody.
  • Genmab recently announced that the company would submit a biologics license application (BLA) for epcoritamab with FDA for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), also in 2H of 2022.
  • Related: AbbVie - Genmab Present Epcoritamab Data From Lymphoma Trial.
  • The European submission is supported by results from the large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL) cohort of the pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 trial. 
  • Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. 
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 1.13% at $151.86, and GMAB is up 1.64% at $34.87 during the market session on the last check Monday.

