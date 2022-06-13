AbbVie - Genmab Present Epcoritamab Data From Lymphoma Trial

by

AbbVie Inc ABBV announced primary results from the large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) expansion cohort in the EPCORE NHL-1 phase 2 trial of epcoritamab.

announced primary results from the large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) expansion cohort in the EPCORE NHL-1 phase 2 trial of epcoritamab. Epcoritamab demonstrated efficacy with durable responses in patients who had previously received at least two prior lines of anti-lymphoma therapy.

The study cohort, which included 157 relapsed/refractory LBCL patients, demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 63% and a complete response (CR) rate of 39%.

AbbVie - Genmab Post Epcoritamab Data From Early-Stage Blood Cancer Study. Patients in the study who were naïve to CAR T-cell therapy achieved a 69% ORR and a 42% CR, and patients who received prior CAR T-cell therapy achieved a 54% ORR and a 34% CR.

After a median follow-up of 10.7 months, the median duration of response (mDOR) was estimated to be 12 months, while the mDOR among patients achieving a CR was not reached, with 89% still in CR at nine months.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab A/S GMAB as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration.

as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration. Price Action: ABBV shares are down 1.42% at $141.11, and GMAB is down 3.18% at $27.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.

