Sanofi Offloads 17 Products To Neuraxpharm

- Sanofi SA SNY has entered a deal to hand over 17 products to central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm for an undisclosed sum.
- The drugs comprise two product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain, and vascular diseases, Neuraxpharm said in a release.
- The first portfolio consists of 15 medicines for CNS disorders across psychiatry and neurology, Neuraxpharm explained.
- The roster includes drugs such as Nozinan, Tranxene, Tiapridal, Dogmatil and Largactil, which address diseases like depression, anxiety, psychosis, alcohol dependence, myasthenia gravis, and Parkinson’s disease.
- After acquiring these new portfolios, Neuraxpharm’s annual gross sales will be around €0.6 billion.
- The pain and vascular portfolio comprises just two drugs: Topalgic and Trental.
- Together, that suite of products is marketed globally in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm added. The 17 Sanofi molecules together make up 38 brands.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.37% at $49.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
