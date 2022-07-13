Sanofi Offloads 17 Products To Neuraxpharm

by

Sanofi SA SNY has entered a deal to hand over 17 products to central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm for an undisclosed sum.

The drugs comprise two product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain, and vascular diseases, Neuraxpharm said in a release.

The first portfolio consists of 15 medicines for CNS disorders across psychiatry and neurology, Neuraxpharm explained.

The roster includes drugs such as Nozinan, Tranxene, Tiapridal, Dogmatil and Largactil, which address diseases like depression, anxiety, psychosis, alcohol dependence, myasthenia gravis, and Parkinson’s disease.

After acquiring these new portfolios, Neuraxpharm’s annual gross sales will be around €0.6 billion.

The pain and vascular portfolio comprises just two drugs: Topalgic and Trental.

Together, that suite of products is marketed globally in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm added. The 17 Sanofi molecules together make up 38 brands.

