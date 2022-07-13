ñol

Sanofi Offloads 17 Products To Neuraxpharm

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 12:38 PM | 1 min read
  • Sanofi SA SNY has entered a deal to hand over 17 products to central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm for an undisclosed sum. 
  • The drugs comprise two product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain, and vascular diseases, Neuraxpharm said in a release.
  • The first portfolio consists of 15 medicines for CNS disorders across psychiatry and neurology, Neuraxpharm explained. 
  • The roster includes drugs such as Nozinan, Tranxene, Tiapridal, Dogmatil and Largactil, which address diseases like depression, anxiety, psychosis, alcohol dependence, myasthenia gravis, and Parkinson’s disease.
  • After acquiring these new portfolios, Neuraxpharm’s annual gross sales will be around €0.6 billion.
  • The pain and vascular portfolio comprises just two drugs: Topalgic and Trental.
  • Together, that suite of products is marketed globally in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm added. The 17 Sanofi molecules together make up 38 brands. 
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.37% at $49.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

