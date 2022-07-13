HUTCHMED Highlights SAVANNAH Trial Data Of Savolitinib Combo In Lung Cancer Setting

- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM announced the first presentation of results from the ongoing SAVANNAH Phase 2 trial at the upcoming World Conference on Lung Cancer.
- The study is evaluating savolitinib in combination with AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tagrisso (osimertinib) in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients with mesenchymal epithelial transition receptor driven tumors, following disease progression on Tagrisso.
- The abstract presents result from an analysis of 193 efficacy evaluable patients.
- Across all patients in this analysis, the objective response rate (ORR) was 32%, the median duration of response (DoR) was 8.3 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.3 months.
- These results are consistent with the previously presented results from the TATTON global exploratory study in over 220 EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC patients.
- Among the SAVANNAH patients who met the criteria for higher cut-off levels of MET aberration, ORR was 49%, median DoR was 9.3 months, and mPFS was 7.1 months.
- In 2011, following its discovery and initial development by HUTCHMED, AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED entered a global licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize savolitinib jointly.
