HUTCHMED Highlights SAVANNAH Trial Data Of Savolitinib Combo In Lung Cancer Setting

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM announced the first presentation of results from the ongoing SAVANNAH Phase 2 trial at the upcoming World Conference on Lung Cancer.

announced the first presentation of results from the ongoing SAVANNAH Phase 2 trial at the upcoming World Conference on Lung Cancer. The study is evaluating savolitinib in combination with AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Tagrisso (osimertinib) in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients with mesenchymal epithelial transition receptor driven tumors, following disease progression on Tagrisso.

Tagrisso (osimertinib) in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients with mesenchymal epithelial transition receptor driven tumors, following disease progression on Tagrisso. The abstract presents result from an analysis of 193 efficacy evaluable patients.

Across all patients in this analysis, the objective response rate (ORR) was 32%, the median duration of response (DoR) was 8.3 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.3 months.

These results are consistent with the previously presented results from the TATTON global exploratory study in over 220 EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC patients.

Among the SAVANNAH patients who met the criteria for higher cut-off levels of MET aberration, ORR was 49%, median DoR was 9.3 months, and mPFS was 7.1 months.

In 2011, following its discovery and initial development by HUTCHMED, AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED entered a global licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize savolitinib jointly.

Price Action: HCM shares are up 0.60% at $13.48 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

