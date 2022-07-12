HC Wainwright Sees Agile Therapeutics' Twirla Tailwinds Post Roe-Wade Ruling

by



Twirla, the only low-dose transdermal hormonal contraceptive, should have tailwinds protected after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. H.C. Wainwright expects prescription acceleration soon with non-retail channel ramping and Washington forcing coverage with the Affordable Care Act provisions assuring women straightforward, no-cost access to contraceptives.

The analyst has raised the price target to $5 from $2.50 and reiterated a Buy.

Management indicates that Afaxys with meaningful institutional orders were likely also stirred by Roe. Large accounts, having switched to Twirla from high-dose Xulane, are still working down the remaining Xulane inventory.

The analyst thinks that if Twirla accelerates along with a lower cost-base, exiting this year, 2024 could potentially break even and re-rate the shares.

Also, additional consolidation in the revenue-generating women's health space, thus potential Agile strategic optionality.

Price Action: AGRX shares are down 3.70% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

