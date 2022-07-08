ñol

Pfizer, Africa CDC Strike COVID-19 Antiviral Pact: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • According to a Reuters report, Africa's public health body signed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer Inc PFE, allowing African countries to access Paxlovid at cost. 
  • The news comes just a few months after researchers with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative reported that they were denied access to Paxlovid for use in a large study in 10 African countries that aim to find treatments for mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • According to a Nature report, Pfizer denied the access because it already had plans to conduct similar trials. 
  • Related: FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 Therapy.
  • According to a November readout, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% in unvaccinated adults. 
  • However, the benefit was less evident in patients who have already been vaccinated or are at a lower risk. 
  • In one subgroup analysis, Paxlovid showed a 57% reduction in hospitalizations and death for vaccinated patients with at least one risk factor for severe Covid. The difference was not statistically significant.
  • Price Action: PFE shares closed at $53.42 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Company

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral