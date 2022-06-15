Pfizer Halts Enrollment In Paxlovid COVID-19 Trial In Standard-Risk Population

by

Pfizer Inc PFE shared additional data from the Phase 2/3 EPIC-SR study of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) in patients at standard risk for developing severe COVID-19.

In previously reported interim analyses, the novel primary endpoint of self-reported, sustained alleviation of all symptoms for four consecutive days was not met.

Non-significant 70% relative risk reduction was observed in the key secondary endpoint of hospitalization or death.

An updated analysis from 1,153 patients showed a non-significant 51% relative risk reduction.

A sub-group analysis of 721 vaccinated adults with at least one risk factor for progression to severe COVID-19 showed a non-significant 57% relative risk reduction in hospitalization or death.

Pfizer said it would include the new data in the company's upcoming application to the FDA seeking full approval for the drug's use in high-risk groups.

Pfizer said it would halt enrollment in the EPIC-SR trial in standard-risk patients as the study revealed the treatment was ineffective in reducing symptoms in that group.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.56% at $48.19 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

PFE shares are up 0.56% at $48.19 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

